170307-N-OU129-035 HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (Mar. 7, 2017) The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4) arrives in Hambantota to participate in Pacific Partnership 2017 mission stop Sri Lanka March 7. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:45 Photo ID: 3219100 VIRIN: 170307-N-OU129-035 Resolution: 4048x2336 Size: 2.28 MB Location: LK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170307-N-OU129-035 [Image 1 of 234], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.