2017 Marine Corps Trials Barbecue Luau

Cpl. Courtois Michael, a member of the French military and the 2017 Marine Corps Trials International Team, plays corn hole during a barbecue luau at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US