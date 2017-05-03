170305-N-NB178-023 GULF OF ADEN (March 5, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Pahl heaves around on a tending line aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command ship USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193). Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyrell K. Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3219091 VIRIN: 170305-N-NB178-023 Resolution: 4514x3010 Size: 778.4 KB Location: USS TRUXTUN (DDG 103), GULF OF ADEN