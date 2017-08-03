170308-N-CS953-041

ARABIAN SEA (March 8, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sherman stands watch in the pilothouse of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:52 Photo ID: 3219223 VIRIN: 170308-N-CS953-041 Resolution: 5203x3716 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170308-N-CS953-041 [Image 1 of 261], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.