NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 27, 2017) – Aircraft assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) land on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). These aircraft, preparing for a presidential visit of the first-in-class carrier, were the first aircraft to land on the flight deck of the carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 Location: VA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170227-N-ZE240-0206, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.