NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 27, 2017) – Aircraft assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) land on the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). These aircraft, preparing for a presidential visit of the first-in-class carrier, were the first aircraft to land on the flight deck of the carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3219064
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-ZE240-0206
|Resolution:
|4171x2643
|Size:
|976.49 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170227-N-ZE240-0206 [Image 1 of 239], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
