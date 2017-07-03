170307-N-ME988-321 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2017) Engineman 2nd Class Cody A. Jenkins wipes lube oil off of machinery during an engineering casualty exercise in main machinery room two aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3219058 VIRIN: 170307-N-ME988-281 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.03 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170307-N-ME988-281 [Image 1 of 235], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.