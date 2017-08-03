2017 Marine Corps Trials Barbecue Luau

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Rodriguez tosses a beanbag during a barbecue luau at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. Rodriguez, a San Antonio native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)
