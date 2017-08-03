170308-N-LA456-096



NORFOLK, Va. (March 8, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anthony August, prepares lunch in the forward galley of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman K.A. DaCosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:51 Photo ID: 3219202 VIRIN: 170308-N-LA456-096 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 977.77 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 261], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.