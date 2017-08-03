170308-N-PY786-011

NORFOLK (March 8, 2017) Sailors conduct a supply onload aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is pierside during the sustainment phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Liam Antinori/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3219085 VIRIN: 170308-N-PY786-011 Resolution: 4705x2717 Size: 1.47 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 240], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.