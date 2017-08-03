170308-N-PY786-011
NORFOLK (March 8, 2017) Sailors conduct a supply onload aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is pierside during the sustainment phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Liam Antinori/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 00:44
|Photo ID:
|3219085
|VIRIN:
|170308-N-PY786-011
|Resolution:
|4705x2717
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 240], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT