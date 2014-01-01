161229-N-UD666-451 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Weapons department Sailors demonstrate a M2HB .50-caliber machine gun shoot during friends and family day on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck. Carl Vinson is hosting more than 2,000 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Jackson Norgart/Released)
This work, 161229-N-UD666-451 [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
