161229-N-JI086-142

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 29, 2016) Lt j.g. Enrique Portillo, left, trains Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Derrick Manzano how to execute a maneuvering board on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Dec. 29, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:06 Photo ID: 3082243 VIRIN: 161229-N-JI086-142 Resolution: 4943x3296 Size: 1.02 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161229-N-JI086-142 [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.