161229-N-HB733-023

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 29, 2016) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Deven Sanabria trains Sailors how to properly use a medical stretcher during an Advance First Aid Training class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). Cole is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

