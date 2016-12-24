(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 24, 2016) The guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) prepares to come alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea. San Jacinto, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Katrina Jorsch)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:03
    Photo ID: 3082183
    VIRIN: 161224-N-WL222-059
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

