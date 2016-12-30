161230-N-QI061-106

NORFOLK (Dec. 30, 2016) Sailors man the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as it returns to homeport. Dwight D. Eisenhower and its carrier strike group conducted a 7-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

Location: NORFOLK, VA , US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment [Image 1 of 40], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.