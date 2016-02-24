161222-N-NO147-001

The oil on canvas painting illustrates the navigation test support ship USNS Waters (T-AGS 45) observing a Trident II D5 Missile launched from the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) on a dark November evening. Naval History and Heritage Command’s (NHHC) Morgan Ian Wilbur, a combat artist, recounted his experience observing the test flight at the invitation of the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), Nov. 7, 2015. Notice that the artist took care to accurately capture the green starboard running light, and the red and white lights atop the mast telling all vessels in sight that the ship is restricted in her ability to maneuver. The painting was completed in 2016 (Accession #2016-004-01). The Combat Art Program is part of NHHC’s Navy Art Collection, which collects, documents, preserves and exhibits art that is significant to the history of the Navy. This includes more than 20,000 paintings, prints, drawings and engravings consisting of naval ships, personnel and actions from all eras of U.S. naval history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval History and Heritage Command/Released)

