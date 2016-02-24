(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161222-N-NO147-001 [Image 32 of 43]

    161222-N-NO147-001

    02.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161222-N-NO147-001
    The oil on canvas painting illustrates the navigation test support ship USNS Waters (T-AGS 45) observing a Trident II D5 Missile launched from the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) on a dark November evening. Naval History and Heritage Command’s (NHHC) Morgan Ian Wilbur, a combat artist, recounted his experience observing the test flight at the invitation of the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), Nov. 7, 2015. Notice that the artist took care to accurately capture the green starboard running light, and the red and white lights atop the mast telling all vessels in sight that the ship is restricted in her ability to maneuver. The painting was completed in 2016 (Accession #2016-004-01). The Combat Art Program is part of NHHC’s Navy Art Collection, which collects, documents, preserves and exhibits art that is significant to the history of the Navy. This includes more than 20,000 paintings, prints, drawings and engravings consisting of naval ships, personnel and actions from all eras of U.S. naval history. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval History and Heritage Command/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:01
    Photo ID: 3082150
    VIRIN: 161222-N-NO147-001
    Resolution: 1800x1347
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161222-N-NO147-001 [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    161229-N-JI086-142
    161221-N-EO381-061
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-451
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-BL637-198
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161224-N-WL222-031
    161224-N-WL222-050
    161229-N-BL637-140
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161223-N-EO381-016
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-144
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-059
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    161229-N-BL637-124
    161222-N-EO381-030
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-082
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161222-N-NO147-001
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161228-N-TH437-079
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-145
    161229-N-BL637-034
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-220
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161230-N-WV703-021
    161222-N-EO381-050
    161229-N-UD666-132

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT