161228-N-KB426-042

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Dec. 28, 2016) Sailors lower the ensign on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines, after a scheduled port visit. McCain is on patrol in the Philippine Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:02 Photo ID: 3082159 VIRIN: 161228-N-KB426-042 Resolution: 3651x2921 Size: 898.36 KB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines [Image 1 of 42], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.