161224-N-WL222-031

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 24, 2016) The guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) conducts a live fire exercise. San Jacinto, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Katrina Jorsch)

