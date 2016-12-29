161229-N-BL637-124

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Friends and family of Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) observe an air power demonstration on the flight deck. Carl Vinson is hosting more than 2,000 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:02 Photo ID: 3082171 VIRIN: 161229-N-BL637-124 Resolution: 1800x1012 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161229-N-BL637-124 [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.