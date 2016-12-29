(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment [Image 35 of 43]

    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161229-N-QI061-167

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Two E/A-18G Growlers assigned to the Zappers of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 prepare to launch from the flight deck during the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 fly-off aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:01
    Photo ID: 3082141
    VIRIN: 161229-N-QI061-167
    Resolution: 3916x2341
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

