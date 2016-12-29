161229-N-QI061-034



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) A C2-A Greyhound assigned to the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 launches from the flight deck during the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 fly-off aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

Date Taken: 12.29.2016
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.