    161229-N-JI086-145 [Image 35 of 42]

    161229-N-JI086-145

    12.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161229-N-JI086-145 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 29, 2016) Lt j.g. Enrique Portillo, left, trains Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Derrick Manzano how to execute a maneuvering board on the bridge of the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Dec. 29, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:01
    Photo ID: 3082138
    VIRIN: 161229-N-JI086-145
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.05 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161229-N-JI086-145 [Image 1 of 42], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

