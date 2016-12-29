Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161229-N-JH384-001



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Brandon Banks, left, from Buffalo, N.Y., and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Daniel Rees, from Seattle, take weather readings during flight operations aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez)

