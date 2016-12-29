161229-N-KK394-046



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) using the 1MC on the navigational bridge. Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:05 Photo ID: 3082225 VIRIN: 161229-N-KK394-046 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 989.49 KB Location: At Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.