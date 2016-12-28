161228-N-OS569-062



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 28, 2016) Cmdr. Darren Dugan, the ship's reactor officer, speaks to reactor department Sailors in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) on the second-to-last day of the ship’s deployment. Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:01 Photo ID: 3082156 VIRIN: 161228-N-OS569-062 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 834.35 KB Location: At Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.