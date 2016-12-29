Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161229-N-IE397-270

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Sidewinders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 fly-off. In the background is the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 5). Dwight D. Eisenhower and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Michaels/Released)

