161228-N-TH437-079

WASHINGTON (Dec. 28, 2016) — Morgan Wilbur, a Navy artist with the Naval History and Heritage Command, paints a scene from his recent deployment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Dec. 28. Wilbur is one of two artists working fulltime for the Navy’s Combat Art Program. The Combat Art Program is part of the Naval History and Heritage Command's Navy Art Collection, which collects, documents, preserves and exhibits art that is significant to the history of the Navy. This includes more than 20,000 paintings, prints, drawings, and engravings consisting of naval ships, personnel and actions from all eras of U.S. naval history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Lockwood/Released)

