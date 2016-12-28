(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161228-N-TH437-079 [Image 32 of 41]

    161228-N-TH437-079

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161228-N-TH437-079
    WASHINGTON (Dec. 28, 2016) — Morgan Wilbur, a Navy artist with the Naval History and Heritage Command, paints a scene from his recent deployment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Dec. 28. Wilbur is one of two artists working fulltime for the Navy’s Combat Art Program. The Combat Art Program is part of the Naval History and Heritage Command's Navy Art Collection, which collects, documents, preserves and exhibits art that is significant to the history of the Navy. This includes more than 20,000 paintings, prints, drawings, and engravings consisting of naval ships, personnel and actions from all eras of U.S. naval history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Lockwood/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:01
    Photo ID: 3082144
    VIRIN: 161228-N-TH437-079
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161228-N-TH437-079 [Image 1 of 41], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-451
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-BL637-198
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161224-N-WL222-031
    161224-N-WL222-050
    161229-N-BL637-140
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161223-N-EO381-016
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-144
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-059
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    161229-N-BL637-124
    161222-N-EO381-030
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-082
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161222-N-NO147-001
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161228-N-TH437-079
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-145
    161229-N-BL637-034
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-220
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161230-N-WV703-021
    161222-N-EO381-050
    161229-N-UD666-132

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT