161221-N-EO381-061

VILLEFRANCHE, France (Dec. 21, 2016) The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) departs from Villefranche, France, following a scheduled port visit. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:05 Photo ID: 3082240 VIRIN: 161221-N-EO381-061 Resolution: 4696x3131 Size: 1.37 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161221-N-EO381-061 [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.