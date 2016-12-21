161221-N-EO381-061
VILLEFRANCHE, France (Dec. 21, 2016) The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) departs from Villefranche, France, following a scheduled port visit. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)
|12.21.2016
|12.31.2016 00:05
|3082240
|161221-N-EO381-061
|4696x3131
|1.37 MB
This work, 161221-N-EO381-061 [Image 1 of 48], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
