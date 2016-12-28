(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines [Image 25 of 44]

    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161228-N-KB426-063
    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Dec. 28, 2016) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines, after a scheduled port visit. McCain is on patrol in the Philippine Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:02
    Photo ID: 3082174
    VIRIN: 161228-N-KB426-063
    Resolution: 4902x3501
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    161229-N-HB733-023
    161229-N-JI086-142
    161221-N-EO381-061
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-451
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-BL637-198
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161224-N-WL222-031
    161224-N-WL222-050
    161229-N-BL637-140
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161223-N-EO381-016
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-144
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-059
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    161229-N-BL637-124
    161222-N-EO381-030
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161229-N-UD666-082
    USS John S. McCain Departs Puerto Princesa, Philippines
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161222-N-NO147-001
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161228-N-TH437-079
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161229-N-JI086-145
    161229-N-BL637-034
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161224-N-WL222-220
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161230-N-WV703-021
    161222-N-EO381-050
    161229-N-UD666-132

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    "USS John S. McCain
    routine patrol
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ddg-56

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT