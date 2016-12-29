161229-N-BL637-034 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during an air power demonstration for friends and family on the flight deck. Carl Vinson is hosting more than 2,000 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

