161229-N-UD666-082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) Dune Johnson, a San Diegobased magician performs a show for Sailors and guests during friends and family day in the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) hangar bay. Carl Vinson is hosting more than 2,000 family members and friends to demonstrate the ship’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Jackson Norgart/Released)

