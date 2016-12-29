Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161229-N-IE397-463



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2016) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) during the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 fly-off. Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Michaels)

