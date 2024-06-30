Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 28: Champions Repeat at TAG Match

Team El Salvador and Mountain Company Commander Capt. Robert Matzelle defend their titles in the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match held June 6 to 8 at Fort Devens, Mass. The Salvadorans bested a field of 21 four-person squads in the team competition, and Matzelle finished as the top individual shooter out of about 90 competitors. The event, known as the adjutant general's "TAG Match," is held annually and tests marksmanship skills in a battle-focused environment. Full story: 'Repeat Champions' at nh.ng.mil.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 16:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81222
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110420157.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Artist
|Master Sgt. Charles Johnston; Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Rorick; Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer.
|Composer
|Master Sgt. Charles Johnston - Your NH Guard Podcast creator, producer, and host.
|Conductor
|Master Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
