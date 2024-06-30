Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 28: Champions Repeat at TAG Match

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 28: Champions Repeat at TAG Match

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Team El Salvador and Mountain Company Commander Capt. Robert Matzelle defend their titles in the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match held June 6 to 8 at Fort Devens, Mass. The Salvadorans bested a field of 21 four-person squads in the team competition, and Matzelle finished as the top individual shooter out of about 90 competitors. The event, known as the adjutant general's "TAG Match," is held annually and tests marksmanship skills in a battle-focused environment. Full story: 'Repeat Champions' at nh.ng.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81222
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110420157.mp3
    Length: 00:08:55
    Artist Master Sgt. Charles Johnston; Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Rorick; Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer.
    Composer Master Sgt. Charles Johnston - Your NH Guard Podcast creator, producer, and host.
    Conductor Master Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Album NHNG
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 28: Champions Repeat at TAG Match, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    157ARW
    NHNationalGuard

