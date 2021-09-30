Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 3: Marskmanship Training Team

Maj. Brooks Hayward and Staff Sgt. Wayne Comtois, two of New Hampshire National Guard's most experienced marksmen, discuss how the Marksmanship Training Team and combat shooting matches enhance small-arms proficiency across the organization.
|09.30.2021
|11.19.2021 10:59
|Newscasts
|00:23:37
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|2021
|CONCORD, NH, US
