Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 5: 1st STEP Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67930" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of Your NH Guard features 1st Sgt. Matthew Lovgren and Sgt. 1st Class Alex Thurston of NHARNG's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. They discuss the state's unique Soldier Training and Education Program (1st STEP) and how it helps set new soldiers up for success.