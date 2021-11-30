Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 5: 1st STEP Program

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This episode of Your NH Guard features 1st Sgt. Matthew Lovgren and Sgt. 1st Class Alex Thurston of NHARNG's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. They discuss the state's unique Soldier Training and Education Program (1st STEP) and how it helps set new soldiers up for success.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.03.2021 11:12
