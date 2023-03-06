Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 24: Army Aviators

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 24: Army Aviators

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This episode of Your NH Guard features Black Hawk pilots of the 238th Medevac Company, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Fletcher and Warrant Officer Nicholas Rossetti. They discuss the unit's diverse mission set and what it takes to be a NHARNG aviator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72956
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109503402.mp3
    Length: 00:13:58
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Conductor Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Album NHNG
    Track # 3
    Disc # 2
    Year 2023
    Genre Military
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 24: Army Aviators, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 22: Chaplain Corps
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - Episode 2, Army Rangers
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - Episode 2, Army Rangers
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast- 10: KC-46A Pegasus
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 11: 12th Civil Support Team
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 12: Operation Winter Surge
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 14: 157th Maintenance Squadron
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 16: Drill Sergeants of the Recruit Sustainment Program
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 17: State Partnerships with El Salvador and Cabo Verde
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 18: Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 19: Detachment 1, 136th Cyber Security Company
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 23: Lego Man of the Appalachian Trail
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 20: 133rd Air Refueling Squadron
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 21: 'Spirit of Portsmouth' KC-46A Pegasus Tail Art
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 3: Marskmanship Training Team
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 5: 1st STEP Program
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 6: Wellness Services
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 7: 39th Army Band
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 8: Biathlon Team
    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 9: Counterdrug Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Black Hawk

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT