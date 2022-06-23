This episode of the podcast features Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Howard and Staff Sgt. Lucas Duncan of Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company. They discuss their recent mission at Greenfield State Park, an Innovative Response Training initiative that leverages military training with community improvements. The project provided engineers with the opportunity to train while upgrading park facilities.
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 18: Detachment 1, 185th Engineer Support Company, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
