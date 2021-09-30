Maj. Brandon LaBelle and Capt. Mario Rey, two of New Hampshire National Guard's newest Army Ranger School graduates, discuss what it takes to earn the coveted tab.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2021 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67787
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108682027.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:18
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Military
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - Episode 2, Army Rangers, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT