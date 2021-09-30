Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - Episode 2, Army Rangers

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Brandon LaBelle and Capt. Mario Rey, two of New Hampshire National Guard's newest Army Ranger School graduates, discuss what it takes to earn the coveted tab.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.12.2021 13:13
