    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 26: NH National Guard Day

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The year's final podcast installment of Your NH Guard features our 2023 awards ceremony and birthday celebration held Dec. 13 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. The year's top award winners were officially recognized, organizational achievements were highlighted, and a ceremonial cake cutting was conducted. Additionally, a proclamation that the date be recognized as "N.H. National Guard Day" was read on behalf of Gov. Chris Sununu.

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 26: NH National Guard Day, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

