Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 26: NH National Guard Day

The year's final podcast installment of Your NH Guard features our 2023 awards ceremony and birthday celebration held Dec. 13 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. The year's top award winners were officially recognized, organizational achievements were highlighted, and a ceremonial cake cutting was conducted. Additionally, a proclamation that the date be recognized as "N.H. National Guard Day" was read on behalf of Gov. Chris Sununu.