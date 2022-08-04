Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 14: 157th Maintenance Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Sean Wood, Staff Sgt. Chris Wood and Senior Airman Ashtin Steen of New Hampshire Air National Guard's 157th Maintenance Squadron are featured in this podcast episode of Your NH Guard from Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington. They discuss what it's like working in vehicle maintenance, pandemic-related challenges, and how work skills contribute to an off-duty passion for the automobile.
