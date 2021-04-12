This episode of Your NH Guard features Warrant Officer Franklin Montenegro and Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer of the 39th Army Band. They discuss the evolution of the unit, future concerts, and what it takes to become a member. The band is back to performing live concerts after a 645-day hiatus since the start of the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 11:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68118
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108752083.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:40
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|7
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 7: 39th Army Band, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT