Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 7: 39th Army Band

This episode of Your NH Guard features Warrant Officer Franklin Montenegro and Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer of the 39th Army Band. They discuss the evolution of the unit, future concerts, and what it takes to become a member. The band is back to performing live concerts after a 645-day hiatus since the start of the pandemic.