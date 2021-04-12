Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 7: 39th Army Band

    MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This episode of Your NH Guard features Warrant Officer Franklin Montenegro and Sgt. 1st Class David Selmer of the 39th Army Band. They discuss the evolution of the unit, future concerts, and what it takes to become a member. The band is back to performing live concerts after a 645-day hiatus since the start of the pandemic.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 11:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68118
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108752083.mp3
    Length: 00:11:40
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Album NHNG
    Track # 7
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MANCHESTER, NH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 7: 39th Army Band, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

