Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 23: Lego Man of the Appalachian Trail

This podcast episode features Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer of 157th Communications Flight at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire. Dwyer discusses how he earned his "Lego Man" nickname and his upcoming attempt to through-hike the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72146
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109428350.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:27
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Conductor
|"Master Sgt." Kaiser Catucci (observer)
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|2
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Military Podcast
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
