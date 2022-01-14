Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 8: Biathlon Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68307" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of Your NH Guard features Spc. Tom Echelberger, a member of the NHNG biathlon team and Olympic hopeful. Echelberger has been at Army fire control specialist training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, since shortly after this interview was recorded last fall. He is on pace to graduate in February and resume biathlon competition in March.