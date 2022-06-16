Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 17: State Partnerships with El Salvador and Cabo Verde

This installment of Your NH Guard features Capt. Geoff Schultz, bilateral affairs officer, and Capt. Mario Rey, State Partnership Program director. They join the podcast to discuss the Granite State's growing alliances with El Salvador and Cabo Verde and the engagements and exchanges enabled by the program.