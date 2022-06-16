Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 17: State Partnerships with El Salvador and Cabo Verde

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 17: State Partnerships with El Salvador and Cabo Verde

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This installment of Your NH Guard features Capt. Geoff Schultz, bilateral affairs officer, and Capt. Mario Rey, State Partnership Program director. They join the podcast to discuss the Granite State's growing alliances with El Salvador and Cabo Verde and the engagements and exchanges enabled by the program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:33
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Conductor Intro by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, outro by Capt. Emily O'Neill
    Year 2022
    Genre Military
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 17: State Partnerships with El Salvador and Cabo Verde, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

