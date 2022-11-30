Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 22: Chaplain Corps

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 22: Chaplain Corps

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. William Mullins, New Hampshire Army National Guard chaplain, and Sgt. Victoria Cantalupo, specialty branch technician, join the show and provide an overview of the chaplain corps.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71356
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109351678.mp3
    Length: 00:16:33
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
    Album NHNG
    Track # 1
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Military Podcast
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 22: Chaplain Corps, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chaplain
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

