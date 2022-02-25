This week's installment of Your NH Guard features Tech. Sgt. Slade Green and Staff Sgt. Tim Huntley of the 12th Civil Support Team. They explained the unit's rapid response mission, the specialized training required and what it takes to be a team member.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68580
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108831843.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:39
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Conductor
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|11
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 11: 12th Civil Support Team, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT