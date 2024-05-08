Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 27: Norwegian Foot March (Marsjmerket)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80393" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of the podcast features coverage of the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on May 4, 2024, in Concord. Sixty-one New Hampshire Guardsmen clad in camouflage, combat boots and 25-pound packs navigated a timed 18.6-mile course around the state military reservation for a chance to earn a foreign military badge. Thirty-nine competitors emerged victorious. Of the 22 who did not qualify in the allotted time, 14 failed to finish. Maj. Heath Huffman of the 157th Air Refueling Wing placed first with a time of about 3:29:00.