    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 27: Norwegian Foot March (Marsjmerket)

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This episode of the podcast features coverage of the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on May 4, 2024, in Concord. Sixty-one New Hampshire Guardsmen clad in camouflage, combat boots and 25-pound packs navigated a timed 18.6-mile course around the state military reservation for a chance to earn a foreign military badge. Thirty-nine competitors emerged victorious. Of the 22 who did not qualify in the allotted time, 14 failed to finish. Maj. Heath Huffman of the 157th Air Refueling Wing placed first with a time of about 3:29:00.

