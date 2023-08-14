Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 25: Resilience and Wellness

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 25: Resilience and Wellness

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    This podcast features Lt. Col. Troy Townsend, NHARNG director of behavioral health. He provides an overview of services available through the Resilience and Wellness Program. 2nd Lt. Victoria Cantalupo, specialty branch technician, also outlines how and serve as a clinical psychologist or social worker like 2nd Lt. Jessica Kilpatrick, a Master of Social Work student who joins the show remotely from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

