Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 25: Resilience and Wellness

This podcast features Lt. Col. Troy Townsend, NHARNG director of behavioral health. He provides an overview of services available through the Resilience and Wellness Program. 2nd Lt. Victoria Cantalupo, specialty branch technician, also outlines how and serve as a clinical psychologist or social worker like 2nd Lt. Jessica Kilpatrick, a Master of Social Work student who joins the show remotely from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.