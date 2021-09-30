Maj. Brandon LaBelle and Capt. Mario Rey, two of New Hampshire National Guard's newest Army Ranger graudates, discuss what it takes to earn the coveted tab on this episode of Your NH Guard Podcast.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2021 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67785
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108681979.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:18
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston
|Album
|NHNG
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Military
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - Episode 2, Army Rangers, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT