Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 16: Drill Sergeants of the Recruit Sustainment Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69361" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This podcast episode of Your NH Guard features Sgt. Brianna Passi and Sgt. Andrew Paradis, drill sergeants of the NHARNG Recruit Training Company in Center Strafford. They discuss how they help shape civilians into Soldiers in the Recruit Sustainment Program and what it takes to be a drill sergeant.