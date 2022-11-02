Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast- 10: KC-46A Pegasus

    Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast- 10: KC-46A Pegasus

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Episode 10 of Your NH Guard features Capt. Bryant Burns, a KC-46A Pegasus pilot with the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire. Burns discusses his career progression and transition from the older KC-135 Stratotanker to the state-of-the-art Pegasus.

    

    

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast- 10: KC-46A Pegasus, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

